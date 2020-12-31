ISL 2020-21 | Need to start games with more personality and character, asserts Juan Ferrando

FC Goa was always a force to reckon with, while the win over Jamshedpur FC in their previous game, just underlines the fact. But that they had left things for a perfect climax last night, during their match against Hyderabad FC could have proved detrimental to their cause. Following a slow start, it was the opponents that took the lead, to bring back FC Goa from slumber. Two late goals, in the 87th minute and the 91st minute, was just enough for them to bag three points from the fixture. Their coach Juan Ferrando feels that they need to start games with more personality in the future.