ISL 2020-21 | Got the last substitution wrong, it was my fault, admits Manuel Marquez

The stage was set for Hyderabad FC to end the year on a high, climb up the league table and take strides for a top-four finish in the ongoing league when the players took the field last night. But, fate had other plans. Even though they were leading for almost half-an-hour, the onslaught of FC Goa was inevitable and Hyderabad FC succumbed to it. Ishan Pandita restored parity in the 87th minute, while usual suspect Igor Angulo netted the winner in the 91st minute to seal the deal. Hyderabad FC boss Manuel Marquez Roca has taken the blame for the loss, stating that the last substitution made by him was wrong and it totally backfired.