ISL 2020-21 | Ankit Mukherjee mutually terminates contract with ATK-Mohun Bagan

It was a couple of years back that the young footballer sprung into the limelight during his stay with Kolkata giants Mohammedan Sporting club. Ankit Mukherjee caught the attention of erstwhile ATK’s scouting department and was immediately roped in for the 2018-19 season under the supervision of Steve Coppell. Having played nine matches that season, he impressed in the top-flight, while his employers retained him for yet another season.