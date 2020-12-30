ISL 2020-21 | Confident that we'll start scoring goals, asserts Csaba Laszlo

The win over FC Goa earlier this month promised the start of a turnout for the Chennai-based team, but splitting points with SC East Bengal in the following encounter put such expectations to rest. It’s not that they were mediocre last night against ATK-Mohun Bagan - in fact, they created more chances, only to see the ball miss the target each time. Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo is enthralled with the fact that they have created so many opportunities and feels his boys will start converting them soon if they manage to play with the same intensity.