Think the situation with Lionel Messi is a reversible one, admits Joan Laporta
Today at 7:24 PM
Barcelona presidential hopeful Joan Laporta has confessed that he believes the situation with Lionel Messi is reversible especially if the Argentine is willing to wait for a new president. The 33-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Camp Nou with six months left on his contract.
While Lionel Messi announced that he was looking to leave Barcelona over the summer, it sent shockwaves through but the Argentine opted to stay in the end. However, with no new contract signed, the 33-year-old recently admitted that despite his expiring deal, any plans about his future will be made at the end of the season. That has handed Barcelona some breathing space but the Argentine will be free to talk to clubs outside Spain over a pre-contract agreement from January.
It has concerned many fans especially in light of presidential hopeful Toni Freixa saying that Messi would have to reduce his bumper deal to stay at the club. That isn’t what presidential hopeful Joan Laporta believes as he admitted that the situation might be reversible. The former Barcelona president further added that Messi admitted he would wait for a new president and thus it gives him hope that the Argentine will stay.
"They are two things that are the result of poor management. The situation has worsened with Covid, but mismanagement is part of and is the origin of this consequence; having Leo like this. The two things are reversible. The situation of the club is reversible and the Leo issue, I hope too," Laporta told AS.
“I think the most important thing is that Leo said he will wait for a new president to decide and, therefore, he would be willing to listen to Barca's proposal. They told me they would wait until the end of the season. I like to stay with the positive and I think that is very positive."
