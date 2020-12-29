Think the situation with Lionel Messi is a reversible one, admits Joan Laporta

While Lionel Messi announced that he was looking to leave Barcelona over the summer, it sent shockwaves through but the Argentine opted to stay in the end. However, with no new contract signed, the 33-year-old recently admitted that despite his expiring deal, any plans about his future will be made at the end of the season. That has handed Barcelona some breathing space but the Argentine will be free to talk to clubs outside Spain over a pre-contract agreement from January.