ISL 2020-21 | Accepted defeat against a tough Jamshedpur FC side, admits Carles Cuadrat

Bengaluru FC has been one of the better sides in the Indian Super League this season - on paper as well as on the field - but they couldn’t have done much about the loss to ATK- Mohun Bagan . But consecutive losses were unexpected, despite having succumbed to a jubilant Jamshedpur FC side last Monday evening at the Fatorda Stadium. Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC head coach Carles Cuadrat has accepted the defeat against a tough Jamshedpur FC side after fighting hard till the end of the game.

"It has been really physical but the last game against ATK Mohun Bagan was also very physical. We know that there are tough teams and we accept that. Like the last game, we fought until the end to get something but it was not possible,” said Carles Cuadrat, during the post-match press conference.

Bengaluru FC is missing the like of Indian international Ashique Kuruniyan, with the left-back ruled out with an injury for the time being. The Spanish manager has players to fill in the boots of the absent player, but they are still not ready for the grand stage, according to him.

"We have a situation with Ashique. We are missing a player who was doing really well. He was one of the best players for us and one of the best left-backs in the league this season. But we have to accept that and now try to look at other options. I gave some minutes to Ajith and wanted to try him in that position but it is a new competition for him and he has to get in slowly," added Carles Cuadrat.