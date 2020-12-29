Hope he’ll do it at West Ham but Declan Rice will be a top top player, confesses Mark Noble
Today at 9:12 PM
West Ham captain Mark Noble believes that Declan Rice will become one of the best in the world but has no idea whether the midfielder will stay at the club. The 21-year-old has become one of the most sought after players in England with interest from Spain, Italy and even several English sides.
When Chelsea let Declan Rice leave for West Ham a little over seven years ago, the Blues had no idea what they were letting go with Rice thriving for the club now. The 21-year-old has turned into out of the most sought after defensive midfielders with his versatility playing a key role. It has seen Sky Sports report that Chelsea are considering re-signing Rice next summer but they aren’t the only club in the mix.
The West Ham star has clubs from Spain, Italy and a few other English sides although no move has materialized for the former Chelsea youth starlet. However, in a recent interview, Mark Noble admitted that he believes Rice can become one of the best players in the world although he has no idea whether he will do it at West Ham. Noble further added that he believes Rice has the potential to captain England one day.
"He's still learning his trade, he'll get much better with experience. I'm hoping it's here [at West Ham] but in this game you never know. I'm sure he'll be a top, top player and an even better player in years to come. With Dec I don't have to say too much He's such a great kid, got a great family, he's a top, top player,” Noble told talkSport.
"There are two or three things that I've been on him about in the last two seasons to change in what he does. I do believe that if he progresses then he'll captain England one day. That's the sort of player he is. "He's such a level-headed kid. You've got to remember he's still only 21."
