Edinson Cavani has few years left in him and has made great impact for us, proclaims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

"He is definitely a starter. You don't classify a player of that quality as anything else. He will probably start more games than he will not start. The first thing he asked me when I spoke to him was if he could wear the No. 7. When you think of the history of his career and the experience he has had, his personality from the chat I had with him and when I watched him before, it wasn't in doubt that he could handle the number seven shirt," he added.