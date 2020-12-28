Reports | Phil Foden frustrated at his lack of playing time with Manchester City

But that changes in the Premier League because the youngster has started just once in City’s last ten league matches which has caused problems. It has seen the Telegraph report that Foden is frustrated at the lack of minutes he has gotten this season but the 20-year-old has no intention of looking for a move away. There has been ainterest from Real Madrid but the report has further indicated that Foden wants to stay in Manchester as he knows he is in good hands with Pep Guardiola.