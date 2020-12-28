Reports | Georginio Wijnaldum tells Liverpool he needs more time before deciding on his future
Today at 9:08 PM
The Guardian has reported that despite a contract offer in December, Georginio Wijnaldum has told Liverpool that he needs more time before deciding on his future. The 30-year-old will be able to talk to clubs from January with his current contract expiring at the end of the 2020/21 season.
When Georginio Wijnaldum arrived in 2016 from Newcastle, few expected the Netherlands international to still be at the club more than four years later. But not only is the 30-year-old still at the club, but Wijnaldum also played a key role in Jurgen Klopp’s system and team ever since the German took charge at the club. Furthermore, the Dutch midfielder has won the Premier League and Champions League during his spell at Liverpool but it does look like things are coming to an end.
According to various reports, Wijnaldum is looking to leave the club once his contract expires at the end of the 2020/21 season which is not what Liverpool want. The Reds are looking to tie down the 30-year-old to a brand new contract and even offered him one at the start of December. However, the Guardian has reported that Wijnaldum has asked Liverpool to give him more time before he decides to accept the deal to stay.
The report has further indicated that while the Dutch international has promised Liverpool that he will let the club know his future before he opens a discussion over a move away. There has been no reported moves made so far but reports have indicated that Barcelona are amongst his top suitors. Furthermore, the former Newcastle midfielder will be free to contact clubs from outside England over a pre-contract transfer from January, no offer has been made as of yet.
