Reports | Georginio Wijnaldum tells Liverpool he needs more time before deciding on his future

When Georginio Wijnaldum arrived in 2016 from Newcastle, few expected the Netherlands international to still be at the club more than four years later. But not only is the 30-year-old still at the club, but Wijnaldum also played a key role in Jurgen Klopp’s system and team ever since the German took charge at the club. Furthermore, the Dutch midfielder has won the Premier League and Champions League during his spell at Liverpool but it does look like things are coming to an end.