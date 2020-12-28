ISL 2020-21 | We lost because Kerala Blasters FC played with more attitude, asserts Manuel Marquez

With two wins from six matches, Hyderabad FC did not have the best of starts, even though it was a satisfying one. Up against a struggling Kerala Blasters FC side that were yet to win a game in the Indian Super League season, Manuel Marquez’s men took the field as favourites to bag three points. But surprisingly, Kerala Blasters FC overtrumped them much to the amaze of Hyderabad FC followers, even though the latter had numerous opportunities to change the tide of the game. Manuel feels that Kerala Blasters FC played with a better attitude, something he feels was the main reason for his side's loss.