ISL 2020-21 | We deserved to win against Hyderabad FC, admits Kibu Vicuna

It’s not that Kerala Blasters FC have been performing well, but that they have waited so long for their first win is surprising, especially with a balanced team at their disposal. The ‘Tuskers’ have lost their most potent weapon - Sergio Cidoncha - due to an ankle injury for an extended period, adding misery to their case. But Kibu Vicuna’s men finally staged an inspiring display against Hyderabad FC to register their first win of the season last Sunday evening. Their manager believes they deserved to win the game.