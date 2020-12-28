ISL 2020-21 | Number of chances we create is incredible, asserts Csaba Laszlo

Today at 7:40 PM
Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo is amazed at the amount of goal scoring opportunities they have created so far, even though they have failed to convert most of them. The ‘Marina Machans’ will cross paths with defending champions and second-placed ATK-Mohun Bagan this Saturday evening.
Chennaiyin FC’s won over FC Goa a week back may have spring hopes of their resurgence in the ongoing campaign, but the 2-2 draw against SC East Bengal put such possibilities into rest. The ‘Marina Machans’ are set to lock horns with second-placed ATK-Mohun Bagan this weekend at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolin. In spite of the dull start to the season, Chennaiyin FC boss Csaba Laszlo has lauded the efforts of young guns like Rahim Ali, Anirudh Thapa and Lallianzuala Chhangte. The Hungarian believes that the number of chances they’ve created is incredible, even though they have failed to convert most of the time.
"Normally, every big team has not just one goal scorer - you also have players helping from the right, left and even from the centre. This is also our strategy and on the other side, we have missed a lot of chances. It's incredible the number of chances we create but I'm happy for the Indian goal scorers like Ali, Chhangte and [Anirudh] Thapa,” said Csaba Laszlo, ahead of the game against ATK-Mohun Bagan.
Csaba feels it is important to have more than one goal scorer, with them also having the likes of Eli Sabia and Enes Sepovic helping them out during set-piece movements. Even though the defenders are yet to get their name on the score-sheet, the manager is hopeful of the same in the upcoming matches.
"We are working in different directions. We don't think about the position of players. Even from set-pieces, we had some good opportunities for Eli (Sabia) and [Enes] Sepovic. I hope they score in the next games. Generally, it's important to have different goal scorers," added the manager.
- Csaba Laszlo
- Eli Sabia
- Anirudh Thapa
- Lallianzuala Chhangte
- Isl 2020 21
- Indian Super League
- Chennaiyin Fc
- Atk Mohun Bagan
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.