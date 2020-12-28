ISL 2020-21 | Number of chances we create is incredible, asserts Csaba Laszlo

Chennaiyin FC’s won over FC Goa a week back may have spring hopes of their resurgence in the ongoing campaign, but the 2-2 draw against SC East Bengal put such possibilities into rest. The ‘Marina Machans’ are set to lock horns with second-placed ATK-Mohun Bagan this weekend at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolin. In spite of the dull start to the season, Chennaiyin FC boss Csaba Laszlo has lauded the efforts of young guns like Rahim Ali, Anirudh Thapa and Lallianzuala Chhangte. The Hungarian believes that the number of chances they’ve created is incredible, even though they have failed to convert most of the time.