ISL 2020-21 | Robbie Fowler in loggerheads with Eelco Schattorie after stalemate with Chennaiyin FC

A goal from either side in a span of five minutes paved the way for yet another stalemate in the ongoing campaign. Following the match, Eelco Scchattorie - a former manager with Kerala Blasters FC and currently an analyst with the official broadcaster claimed that SC East Bengal lacked depth in their squad. In reply, SC East Bengal's boss took a sly dig at the former by stating that it was very easy to comment than to experience the situation and work on the same.