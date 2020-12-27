ISL 2020-21 | I'm speechless and disappointed with the draw against SC East Bengal, laments Csaba Laszlo

Chennaiyin FC’s win against FC Goa was not unexpected or a surprise, but apparently, it looked like their resurgence after hiccups in the initial stages of the league. What was set for an easy ride against an ever-struggling SC East Bengal, the ‘Marina Machans’ made a meal of numerous opportunities to share the spoils in a 2-2 draw last Saturday evening. Csaba Laszlo’s men took the lead twice and managed to give away the lead in each case - which has disappointed the manager as well as made him speechless.