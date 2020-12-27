Biggest dream right now is to achieve something with Dortmund, proclaims Erling Haaland

But while it is believed that the 20-year-old will eventually leave Dortmund, reports have indicated that the time is not right for Haaland and he agrees. In a recent interview, the Norwegian confessed that his only goal right now is to “achieve something with Dortmund” and that is what he is working towards. The Dortmund forward, currently nursing a hamstring injury, further added that he believes the fans deserve something especially given how much they’ve invested in him.