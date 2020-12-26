Reports | Tottenham targeting £45 million January move for RB Leipzig’s Marcel Sabitzer
According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham are looking into the possibility of signing RB Leipzig’s Marcel Sabitzer in the January window for a reported fee of around £45 million. The 26-year-old has eighteen months left on his current deal with the Bundesliga side and has been linked with a move away.
With Tottenham chasing after their first Premier League title, the North Londoners have seen both Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min lead the way. The duo have combined for a phenomenal 20 goals and assisted fourteen more along the way with them the club’s leading goal-scorers by a margin. But beyond the duo, few others have contributed with Giovani Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndombele, Serge Aurier, Lucas Moura and Gareth Bale all tied with one goal a-piece.
That is cause for concern and the Daily Mail has reported that Tottenham are looking at Marcel Sabitzer to ease the burden. The Austrian midfielder is versatile enough to play across the front-line or in a deeper central midfield role and has been a key part of RB Leipzig since he signed for them six years ago. However, with only eighteen months left on his current contract, the Mail has reported that Spurs are considering a £45 million move for the 26-year-old.
The Leipzig captain has reportedly impressed Jose Mourinho with his work ethic, eye for goal and versatility with his performances this season playing a key role. That is despite being injured and missing the start of the season, Sabitzer has contributed to six goals in sixteen league games for the German side even playing a key role in their Champions League performances.
