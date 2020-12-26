Reports | SC East Bengal to loan out nine players in January transfer window

In spite of big-money foreign recruits, SC East Bengal have always looked below average in the ongoing season, with them yet to register their first win. A couple of points has been the only gain for Robbie Fowler’s side so far, while criticisms overflowing from all corners has been a constant. In an attempt to revive their campaign, the management has decided to loan out misfiring players in the January transfer window, as reported by Goal.com.