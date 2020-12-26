Presser Watch 2020/21 | Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Frank Lampard speak ahead of Gameweek 15

The Premier League is back after a five day break for the holidays and the managers are out in full flow for more press-conferences ahead of one of 2020's final games. There is a lot to say ahead of what could prove to be one to be of the most entertaining Boxing Days in league history.

Seven league games without a win and Arsenal look like they’re in serious trouble as the game heads into the Boxing day clash. The North Londoners have got a super tie in the form of a London derby against Chelsea and things don’t look good. That has seen questions asked about Mikel Arteta’s future with his presser dominated by questions about form, fitness and more.

“We have to draw a line. A lot of things happened tonight again to get the result that we had. We have to focus on the Premier League. We knew that even before today's game because it's a priority in the situation we are at. We have a crucial week this week. And we have to stand up and we have to pick up the points. So, let's draw a line and move forward.”

After a comfortable 4-1 win over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup, Manchester City swinging from the trees with the Cityzens overly happy with their performances over the last few weeks. The Manchester side have struggled in front of goal over the last few weeks and it has seen Guardiola ask his team to work harder with his presser filled similar questions. He was also asked about the club’s next game, against Newcastle United, about injuries and more.

"There is no doubt about the mentality, sometimes we need to refresh our principles. There are things you have to readjust and sometimes you need more time that expect. That is the challenge. We won an incredibly tough game against Southampton and now the next one is Newcastle, so we'll see our level game by game."

Liverpool

Another dominating win over Crystal Palace saw Jurgen Klopp’s side go four points clear of Leicester City at the top as the Reds took charge of the title race. However, few expected them to beat the Eagles 7-0 and with West Bromwich coming around the corner, it could mark trouble for Big Sam and his Baggies. It saw Klopp’s presser marked with questions about injuries, form, Mohamed Salah and lots more.

“Obviously means you're not automatically champion in May if you lead at Xmas otherwise we would have been champions before. It's the best position you can be in at the moment but that is it. We know how tough it is. It's nice, nothing else."

"Two years ago when we didn't win after being top at Xmas, it was about the quality of the opponents and that quality is still out there. If we want to do something special we focus until the end of the season."

Chelsea

After two consecutive losses, Chelsea ended the streak with a nice win over London rivals West Ham United and now face fellow London rivals Arsenal. The Blues are amongst the many sides in consideration for the title and a win would do them a world of good against the Gunners as it could move them up into the top four again. It saw Lampard’s presser filled with questions about former players, injuries, rotation and a lot more.

“We had a real rivalry. Arsenal had the upper hand at the start but we changed the tide. I enjoy that side of it as long as it's carried out the right way. That rivalry remains but it's still about passion, that's what a derby brings.”

Leicester City

The Foxes welcome Manchester United to the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day with Brendan Rodgers’ side looking to stay on top. They’re currently sitting in second place with only four points separating them and Liverpool but will need to keep their winning run going. Especially with the Red Devils walking into the game on the back of a massive 6-2 win over Leeds United. It saw Brendan Rodgers asked questions about the club’s mentality, injury updates and Manchester United.

"This is a season where you know it's going to happen [losing a game], everyone is looking to win every game, but we know that can't happen. So it's then about not losing enthusiasm when you lose, and we have been able to move the mindset on very quickly."