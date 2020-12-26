Jack Grealish is playing wonderful football at another level, proclaims Dean Smith

"He is on another level, he's playing wonderful football. At West Brom, it looked like he was playing in the playground with his mates. His performance was fantastic ... and we need to keep pushing him and squeezing even more out of him where he can. He's a joy to watch at the moment. He has done really well as a No. 10. But there are still improvements. Sometimes he picks the ball up a little bit too deep. He wants to be involved in the game all the time," Smith said at a news conference.