ISL 2020-21 | Small details decide the fate of the game, opines Manuel Marquez

Having lost just one game in the season so far - against Mumbai City FC last Sunday evening, Hyderabad FC would be pretty happy with their display, given that they do not have the best side on paper. They are set to cross paths with 9th placed Kerala Blasters FC this Sunday evening - a match where they are going to start as favourites. In spite of the fact, Hyderabad FC’s head coach believes that league standings do not affect a match, cause the lower placed teams have the capability to turn the tide on a particular day, rather it’s the small details that decide the fate of the match.