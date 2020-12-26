ISL 2020-21 | Confident that we will play a good match against Hyderabad FC, expresses Kibu Vicuna

Kerala Blasters FC, along with Odisha FC and SC East Bengal are yet to win a single game in the Indian Super League this season, even though they have been the best of the lot. Having garnered a solitary point against a struggling SC East Bengal side by virtue of a late strike - the momentum is somewhat with them for the being. Their head coach Kibu Vicuna is of the thought that they are improving in each game and is confident that the ‘Tuskers’ will have a good game against Hyderabad, this Sunday evening.