ISL 2020-21 | Confident that we will play a good match against Hyderabad FC, expresses Kibu Vicuna

Today at 3:25 PM
Kerala Blasters FC head coach Kibu Vicuna is pretty confident of having a good game when they lock horns with Hyderabad FC at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolin, this Sunday evening. The ‘Tuskers’ have collected three points so far in the ISL and are sitting at 9th place in the league table.
Kerala Blasters FC, along with Odisha FC and SC East Bengal are yet to win a single game in the Indian Super League this season, even though they have been the best of the lot. Having garnered a solitary point against a struggling SC East Bengal side by virtue of a late strike - the momentum is somewhat with them for the being. Their head coach Kibu Vicuna is of the thought that they are improving in each game and is confident that the ‘Tuskers’ will have a good game against Hyderabad, this Sunday evening.
“Every game is difficult. Hyderabad are playing well. They played well against Mumbai. We are also training well. We are improving and taking forward steps. I am confident that we will play a good match tomorrow,” said Kibu Vicuna, during the pre-match press conference.
Kerala Blasters FC’s played out three draws against Northeast United FC, Chennaiyin FC and SC East Bengal – in the last game. But, according to the Spaniard, they have never been able to play consistently for 90 minutes in any one of the matches, which has been their main drawback in the season so far.
“The first game against Mohun Bagan we did really well. It was a game of few chances. Against NorthEast United, we played well in the first half. It was the same against East Bengal as we played better in the second half. But we have to do well for 90 minutes. I’m looking for that match where we can be happy after playing well for the entire match,” added Vicuna.
