Reports | Chelsea looking into prospect of a summer move for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland

However, while Chelsea’s continued interest in Rice has been well documented over the last few months, Sky Sports has reported that the West Ham man is still on their summer shortlist. He isn’t the only one as the report has revealed that Erling Haaland is the second name on it. The Norwegian has thrived since signing for Borussia Dortmund with 33 goals in 32 appearances and that includes 16 goals in his twelve appearances this season.