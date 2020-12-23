Juventus showed a lack of attitude and were unfocused against Fiorentina, asserts Andrea Pirlo

Goals from Dusan Vlahovic and Martin Caceres either side of an Alex Sandro own goal saw the Viola hand Juventus their biggest defeat since they moved to the Allianz Stadium in 2011. Not only that, the hosts were forced to watch as Juan Cuadrado was sent off early in the game but Andrea Pirlo refused to blame the red card. Instead, the Juve boss questioned the attitude of his team and admitted that they were unfocused with the Christmas break coming up.