Juventus showed a lack of attitude and were unfocused against Fiorentina, asserts Andrea Pirlo
Today at 8:18 PM
In light of Juventus’ first Serie A defeat to Fiorentina, Andrea Pirlo has refused to use the early red card that his side suffered and instead questioned the attitude of his team. The Serie A giants have struggled to produce the goods with just six wins out of their opening thirteen league games.
With Juventus shocking the world by appointing Andrea Pirlo as their new manager after sacking Maurizio Sarri, the Serie A giants haven’t had the greatest time in the league. Their performances in the Champions League saw them lose just the one game as they topped Group G but their performances in the Serie A hasn’t been the greatest. Instead, the Old Lady have drawn half their games with them earning their first loss on Tuesday against Fiorentina.
Goals from Dusan Vlahovic and Martin Caceres either side of an Alex Sandro own goal saw the Viola hand Juventus their biggest defeat since they moved to the Allianz Stadium in 2011. Not only that, the hosts were forced to watch as Juan Cuadrado was sent off early in the game but Andrea Pirlo refused to blame the red card. Instead, the Juve boss questioned the attitude of his team and admitted that they were unfocused with the Christmas break coming up.
"What happened with the red card cannot be used as an alibi. The result was not down to Fiorentina's attitude but the lack of ours. When this is the case you face bad situations like this. In games before Christmas it can happen then you have your mind on the holidays," Pirlo told Sky Sport Italia.
“We were unfocused and could not recover. The images for the sending off seem clear to me. There could have been some decisions in our favour, but that's not something I want to comment on – you can see for yourself.”
