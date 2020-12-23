Arsenal will make a big mistake if they dismiss Mikel Arteta, asserts Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola believes that Arsenal will make a big mistake if they’re even thinking of dismissing Mikel Arteta from his position as the club’s manager. The 38-year-old Spaniard has endured a torrid time this season with the Gunners, having failed to win any of their last seven Premier League games.
While Arsenal have struggled in the Premier League, their performances in the cup competitions have seen the Gunners impress many. That includes wins over Liverpool in the Community Shield and in the Carabao Cup with the North Londoners also beating Leicester City in the same. Not only that, their Europa League campaign saw the club finish unbeaten after their six group stage games.
However, with Manchester City in their quarter-final tie of the Carabao Cup, many fans were hoping that a performance against the Cityzens would turn things around. But in light of a humbling 4-1 defeat to Pep Guardiola’s side, it has seen rumours floating around Arteta’s future intensify. Yet, Guardiola admitted that Arsenal would be making a huge mistake if they do choose to dismiss Arteta. He further added that the club need to trust the Spaniard especially given the nature of the task.
"I'm pretty sure they are going to trust him. I know his incredible quality as a human being and especially as a manager, how he is involved in everything. It's just a question of time and he will do well. Football changes in one week so quick. I can speak about my experience alongside him - one of the most incredible, successful teams in English history we had, and he was part of this success. It would not be possible without him. To create something like this you need time like I had in my first season," Guardiola said, reported the BBC.
