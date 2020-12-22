Real Madrid confirm that Iker Casillas has returned to the club in an ambassadorial role

While he did win two Liga Nos titles with the Portuguese giants, Casillas did not play the final season with Porto after he suffered a heart attack in May 2019. The goalkeeper announced his retirement from football a year later and in a statement released by Real Madrid, has joined “the Real Madrid Foundation as assistant to the general director”. The foundation was established, in 1997, with a focus on using sport to improve the lives of young people in Madrid, where Casillas will work alongside CEO Enrique Sanchez.