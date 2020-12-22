Planning for January and summer transfer windows are already done, admits Mikel Arteta
Today at 6:45 PM
Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Arsenal have already have a plan in place to improve the squad in both the January transfer window and the summer transfer window. This comes in light of the club’s dreadful start to the 2020/21 Premier League season, winning just one of their last ten league games.
With Arsenal struggling immensely in the Premier League this season, many fans have looked towards the January transfer window in order to find a solution. It has seen the North London side linked with moves for quite a few players including Houssem Aouar, Dominik Szoboszlai, Emiliano Buendia and a few others despite the fact that Szoboszlai has already signed for RB Leipzig.
Yet with Arsenal struggling to score goals at a consistent rate this season, reports have indicated that the Gunners are looking to change that over the next few windows. It has seen Mikel Arteta admit the same although the Gunners boss revealed that the planning for the January and the summer transfer windows are complete. The Arsenal boss further added that Edu Gaspar, the Sporting Director, is dealing with that while he focuses on the games ahead.
"The planning is done, what we want to do in January and in the summer. Sometimes you can do it, sometimes not depending on a lot of factors. Edu is dealing with that at the moment and I'm focused with all the games, we don't have much time to spend energy now on that because it's very clear what we want to do,” Arteta said, reported Goal.
"My job is to make the most out of this squad, the players that we have. We know what we want to do and we will try to execute it knowing that the actual context, market and what we've been through makes it's difficult."
