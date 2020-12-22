Erling Haaland is irreplaceable for not just Dortmund but Bundesliga, claims Lothar Matthaus

German and Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus believes that Erling Haaland isn’t just irreplaceable for Borussia Dortmund but for the entire Bundesliga. The Norwegian superstarlet has been a revelation since he burst onto the stage last season and is considered to be a rising superstar.

While Erling Haaland’s potential has always been there for everyone to see, few expected the 20-year-old to do this well. After scoring 24 goals in 20 appearances in his full season at RB Salzburg, Haaland left for Dortmund mid-way through that season and continued that run of form. It included a hattrick on his debut, with the Norwegian finishing his first six months with 16 goals in 18 games.

Things haven’t changed since then with the 20-year-old netting sixteen goals in twelve appearances this season before he tore his muscle fibre. However, Dortmund’s struggles since then have showcased just how much they depend on Haaland and it has many concerned. That is what Lothar Matthaus believes as he admitted that the 20-year-old has also hit a level where he’s irreplaceable for “not just for Dortmund but for the entire Bundesliga.”

“Erling Haaland is a win not just for Dortmund but for the entire Bundesliga. At the age of 20, he is a machine. He is a flying striker. He brings a positive energy in the team while also scoring goals. He is irreplaceable. Erling Haaland is regarded at Dortmund like Robert Lewandowski is at Bayern: the player up front who is not only responsible for the goals but in charge of dragging the team with him," Matthaus said, reported Goal.

“He is a leader at the age of 20. That says a lot and on top of that, he knows what he needs to do. He works defensively as well, something I really enjoy seeing Robert Lewandowski do as well. He is not one to just stay forward. His mannerisms as well, for a 20-year-old, to not only think of himself but of his team."

The rumours and reports haven’t stopped just because Haaland’s injured with Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid amongst many of the suitors. That saw Matthaus further admit that the 20-year-old is ready for a move away despite conflicting from within Borussia Dortmund. He further added that Dortmund need to be “pleased to have gotten him” given how well he has slotted in Germany.

"This positivity that he radiates, radiates on the team which is why I think that someday, Haaland will not be playing at Dortmund anymore and will make the next step. He is already ready and we are proud to have him in the Bundesliga. Dortmund need to be pleased to have gotten him because he is a striker that fits to a club with such emotions,” he added.