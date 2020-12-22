Don’t think Real Madrid is step-up for Mohamed Salah now, confesses Jamie Carragher

“I don't think it's really a debate as much now as it was a few years ago. I think even when Manchester United were top dogs and Cristiano Ronaldo went to Real Madrid it still felt like a step up in some ways because Real Madrid were Real Madrid. But I really do feel the two Spanish giants have fallen so far. Salah has two-and-a-half years to go. I'm not really looking at it as too much of a problem,” Carragher told Sky Sports.