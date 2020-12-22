Don’t think Real Madrid is step-up for Mohamed Salah now, confesses Jamie Carragher
Today at 7:44 PM
Former Liverpool Jamie Carragher believes that Real Madrid aren’t a step up for Mohamed Salah despite seeing a similarity between his situation and Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Real. The 28-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away, with Spain and France amongst his top destinations.
The lure of the Santiago Bernabeu has often proved to be too much for players with Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Luka Modric, Eden Hazard and countless others signing for them. They’ve all done so in record breaking moves for the club, with the Ronaldos, Bales and the Hazards smashing their fair share of records along the way. However, their next move could be even bigger, with reports indicating that Mohamed Salah is mulling over a potential move to Spain.
This comes after Salah’s recent interview where he admitted that he does like both Barcelona and Real Madrid before he confessed his love for Liverpool. Yet despite the rumours, Jamie Carragher has admitted that he doesn’t think that a move to Real Madrid is a real step up for Salah. The former Liverpool defender further added that while the situation is similar to what Cristiano Ronaldo was lured in by a few years ago, things are different now.
“I don't think it's really a debate as much now as it was a few years ago. I think even when Manchester United were top dogs and Cristiano Ronaldo went to Real Madrid it still felt like a step up in some ways because Real Madrid were Real Madrid. But I really do feel the two Spanish giants have fallen so far. Salah has two-and-a-half years to go. I'm not really looking at it as too much of a problem,” Carragher told Sky Sports.
