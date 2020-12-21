We need to believe in what we’re doing and continue staying strong, claims Mikel Arteta

In light of Arsenal’s dreadful run of form, Mikel Arteta has admitted that the club cannot be thinking about negative things and instead they need to focus on what they’re doing right now. The North Londoners currently sit in 15th place on the Premier League table with eight league losses.

After winning the FA Cup at the end of the 2019/20 season and then the Community Shield at the start of this season, it saw many expect big things from both Arsenal and Mikel Arteta. But fourteen games into the new Premier League season and the Gunners are struggling with them now seven games without a win in the league. Not only that, it has seen the club drop to 15th place on the league table with them only four points above the dropzone.

That has seen rumours and reports indicate that the club is considering sacking Arteta with Arsenal enjoying their worst start to a season since 1974/75. But ahead of the club’s Carabao Cup clash against Manchester City, Arteta admitted that he’s not thinking about getting sacked. He further added that the club is going through a difficult stage and they need to believe in what they are doing.

“I don't like to think about those steps because then I will be thinking in a negative way and I cannot do that. At the moment, I have to try to be as positive as I can, believe in what we're doing, try to modify things to make it work better, and stay strong,” Arteta said, reported Goal.

“We're going through a lot of difficulties, the last thing we want to be thinking of is more problems coming up in the next few months. I'm not in that state of mind. I know the responsibility that I have and why I am here. Everybody knows that from a few months ago, this wasn't going to be resolved really quickly. I think that's the consciousness of everybody at the club.”

The Gunners’ form has many concerned but the club’s officials aren’t scared with Edu admitting earlier this month that they have full confidence in their manager. That’s exactly what Arteta confirmed as he admitted that the club have shown nothing but support towards him. He further added that a club of Arsenal’s stature deserves the best and that is something he has to deliver for the club especially since he is "the most responsible one in terms of results."

“No, from within the club everything I am feeling is just support, encouragement, and total confidence that we will get through this together. Externally I never read what is happening, I know more or less what is happening but I never read it: in beautiful moments I don’t read it, in difficult moments I don’t read it, I just try to focus on the job and what I have to do.

“But obviously a club of this stature deserves the best and when it is not happening, everyone is going to question what is happening. I am the most responsible one in terms of results, so I have to accept that.”