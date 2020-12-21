Reports | Manchester City to reward John Stones with a contract extension
Today at 9:14 PM
According to the Daily Telegraph, Manchester City are set to reward John Stones with a new contract in light of the fact that he has 18 months left on his current deal. The defender was on the fringes Guardiola’s team at the start of this season but has since forced his way into the starting 11.
With Ruben Dias signing for Manchester City before the start of this season, it had the rumour mill circling John Stones, especially after the Englishman’s struggles last season. He finished the season with just 16 Premier League appearances with injuries playing a small part. That wasn’t all he missed with the 26-year-old making just one appearance in the Champions League. However, while no move materialized for Stones, things have now changed for him at Manchester City.
The Englishman has been reintegrated into the squad by Pep Guardiola with him starting four out of the last five Premier League games. Not only that, Stones has impressed the club with his performances alongside Ruben Dias with Aymeric Laporte made to sit out instead. While that has shocked fans and critics alike, it has seen the Telegraph report that City are looking to hand Stones a new contract because of that.
The 26-year-old’s current deal with the club expires at the end of the 2021/22 season and his performances this season has led the club to look into giving him a new one. However, the report has not mentioned anything about the Englishman’s salary but rumours have indicated that Stones could be in line for a pay increase as well.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.