Football needs new formulas to make it stronger and must face new times, asserts Florentino Perez
Today at 8:03 PM
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has admitted that the football world needs a boost and then backed a reform of the European football calendar with new formulas to make it better. This is in lieu of a European Super League which has been mooted as a replacement for the Champions League.
When Josep Maria Bartomeu left Barcelona, the outgoing president confirmed that the La Liga giants had provisionally agreed to join a new European Super League. The league, reportedly, is set to replace the Champions League in the near future with its contract set to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season. However, the European Super League has come under immense criticism with many concerned that Europe’s biggest sides will become even richer.
But the outgoing Barcelona president has been the only one, alongside Juventus chief Andrea Agnelli, to support or even talk about the European Super League but that has changed. In a recent interview, Florentino Perez has admitted that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed football and it needs “new formulas to make it stronger, more competitive and exciting”. He further added that Real Madrid have played a key role in change over the years, this will not be any difference with them leading the charge.
"The pandemic has changed everything. It has made us all more vulnerable, and the world of football too. Football needs new formulas to make it stronger, more competitive and exciting. As always, Real Madrid have to remain at the forefront of this sport. Our club has participated in every necessary innovation over the years," Perez said, speaking at Real Madrid's annual assembly of club members.
"The model needs a boost. Football must face these new times. Everyone supports the reform of the current competitive panorama. Football fans themselves are finding a saturation of the calendar. The reform of football cannot wait and we have to face it as soon as possible."
- Florentino Perez
- Josep Maria Bartomeu
- Champions League
- La Liga
- European Super League
- Real Madrid
- Fc Barcelona
- Juventus Fc
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.