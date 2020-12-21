Football needs new formulas to make it stronger and must face new times, asserts Florentino Perez

But the outgoing Barcelona president has been the only one, alongside Juventus chief Andrea Agnelli, to support or even talk about the European Super League but that has changed. In a recent interview, Florentino Perez has admitted that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed football and it needs “new formulas to make it stronger, more competitive and exciting”. He further added that Real Madrid have played a key role in change over the years, this will not be any difference with them leading the charge.