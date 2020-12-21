Barcelona are going through difficult time but I’m looking forward to it, admits Lionel Messi
Today at 7:11 PM
Lionel Messi has spoken about his situation at Barcelona and admitted that the club are going through tough times and he is looking to help them get back to the top. The forward’s future has been football’s most popular topic especially with Messi’s contract expiring at the end of this season.
Lionel Messi shocked the world when he handed in an official transfer request at the start of this season but with Barcelona blocking his exit path, the Argentine took a U-turn on his decision. That hasn’t, however, stopped him from being linked with moves to Manchester City, PSG, Inter Milan and a catalogue of other clubs from Europe especially. But to make things even worse, Messi’s current contract with the La Liga giants expires at the end of the current season and it has many concerned.
Especially since the 33-year-old will be free to discuss a pre-contract agreement in January with clubs outside Spain although Barcelona are yet to receive any formal offers for Messi. But in a recent interview, and his first since he revealed that he wasn’t leaving, Messi admitted that he is looking to help Barcelona navigate their toughest period in it’s modern history. He further added that it has been the most testing period of his career but he’s “fine and feels like fighting seriously for everything.”
"The truth is that today I'm fine. It's true that I had a very bad time in the summer. It came from before. What happened before the summer, because of how the season ended, the burofax and all that ... Then I dragged it on a bit at the beginning of the season,” Messi said, reported Goal.
"But today I'm fine and I feel like fighting seriously for everything that lies ahead, [I'm] excited. I know that the club is going through a difficult time, at club level and everything that surrounds Barcelona, but I'm looking forward to it."
