Barcelona are going through difficult time but I’m looking forward to it, admits Lionel Messi

Especially since the 33-year-old will be free to discuss a pre-contract agreement in January with clubs outside Spain although Barcelona are yet to receive any formal offers for Messi. But in a recent interview, and his first since he revealed that he wasn’t leaving, Messi admitted that he is looking to help Barcelona navigate their toughest period in it’s modern history. He further added that it has been the most testing period of his career but he’s “fine and feels like fighting seriously for everything.”