All clubs are struggling and Manchester City are not exception, proclaims Pep Guardiola
Today at 8:36 PM
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confessed that he doesn’t expect the club to sign a brand-new striker in the January transfer window despite their issues. The Spaniard further added that the club are struggling despite creating clear chances and that needs to change going forward.
Despite having both Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus at the club, Manchester City have struggled to score goals this season although the Argentine has only just made his comeback from an injury. It has put the burden to find the net on the likes of Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne and co with them struggling to cope without a proper number nine.
That has affected the club’s performances with the Cityzens winning just six of their thirteen Premier League games with five draws to their name. Yet despite their struggles, Pep Guardiola has confirmed that the Manchester giants won’t be spending money in the winter window on a new striker because of the “economic situation around the world.” He further added that every club across Europe is struggling financially and Manchester City are on that list.
"No I don't think so because the economic situation around world is what it is. All the clubs struggle - we are not an exception," Guardiola told Sky Sports.
Questions, however, have been asked about Manchester City’s recent performances with them netting just twice in their last three league games. That includes draws against both Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion and it saw Guardiola admit that he isn’t sure as to what is happening. The Manchester City boss further added the only thing he can do is take things game by game.
"I don't know. We're struggling, our momentum up front isn't good. We are creating clear chances that we cannot score and when this happens we are always going to suffer. That's why I'm not able to say how we will be this season. Game by game is the only thing I can do and now we go to London to play Arsenal in the Carabao Cup,” he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.