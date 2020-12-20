Zlatan Ibrahimovic is leader that AC Milan needed to finish their project, proclaims Marcel Desailly

A key reason for that has been impressive performances from Franck Kessie, Hakan Calhanoglu, Rafael Leao and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, with the Swede playing a key role. That has seen Marcel Desailly admit that he believes the reason as to why AC Milan are thriving is because of Ibrahimovic with him the leader that the club needed to complete their project. The former Rossoneri star further added that he has been impressed by Zlatan’s performances and believes that the Swede has made the difference.