Zlatan Ibrahimovic is leader that AC Milan needed to finish their project, proclaims Marcel Desailly
Today at 5:37 PM
Former AC Milan star Marcel Desailly has confessed that without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, AC Milan wouldn’t be where they are right now as the Swede was the missing link of their project. The Rossoneri have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their season and sit one point clear of city rivals Inter Milan.
Twenty one games into their 2020/21 season and few people expected AC Milan to be sitting atop the Serie A table especially with Inter Milan thriving under Antonio Conte. But that is exactly what has happened with the Rossoneri currently one point ahead with a game in hand. Not only that, with Bayer Leverkusen’s loss on Saturday, AC Milan are the only side left unbeaten in Europe’s big five leagues.
A key reason for that has been impressive performances from Franck Kessie, Hakan Calhanoglu, Rafael Leao and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, with the Swede playing a key role. That has seen Marcel Desailly admit that he believes the reason as to why AC Milan are thriving is because of Ibrahimovic with him the leader that the club needed to complete their project. The former Rossoneri star further added that he has been impressed by Zlatan’s performances and believes that the Swede has made the difference.
"I don’t know if he is a traditional leader or captain for the squad, but I just think that he is someone who people follow because he makes the difference. People believe in him and his CV. I am impressed because at 39 it is tough to do it at that age," Desailly told Goal.
"Football is everything for him, he has done everything he can to continue both mentally and physically in his career and stay at his best. I am pleased that he is a leader. He is not the future but he is the leader Milan needed to finish their project and grow the squad for the future."
