Manchester United need to cause Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds few problems, asserts Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Yesterday at 7:48 PM
Ahead of a derby game against Leeds United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that his Manchester United side need to cause Marcelo Bielsa’s Peacocks a few problems if they want to win. The Red Devils have been in great form this season, with them losing just the one league game since November.
Despite a poor showing in the Champions League and an inconsistent start to their Premier League season, things have now picked up for Manchester United. They’re unbeaten since a loss to Arsenal on November 1st with the club drawing just the one game in a six game run. That has seen Solskjaer and the Red Devils win plaudits, especially for the way they've been producing wins despite going down in almost all their away games so far.
However, with Leeds United visiting Old Trafford, the hope is that Marcelo Bielsa’s entertainers will be able to re-ignite a classic derby between the two sides. It saw Solskjaer praise the Leeds United boss, while admitting that while the Peacocks can cause problems for his team, the Red Devils need to do the same if they want to win. He further added that this will be a tough physical battle and one that might be harder than his side believes it is.
“He’s done a great job with Leeds and he’s done a good job with many other teams as well. You see that there’s so much going on and to analyse those games takes a bit of concentration and time. You can see he’s a coach with all the details and he’s got his teams running. They’re the highest running and sprinting team in the league, probably the fittest team, so that’s one of the battles that we have to stand up to. It’s going to be a physical game,” Solskjaer told MUTV.
“They’ve had I don’t know how many games with over 25 shots and they create chances. They go forward, it’s a good team to watch and as you said the games are entertaining. Then again, for us, this is about three points and standing up to the problems they cause us. You’ve got to solve those problems and give them problems yourself as well.”
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.