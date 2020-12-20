Manchester United need to cause Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds few problems, asserts Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

However, with Leeds United visiting Old Trafford, the hope is that Marcelo Bielsa’s entertainers will be able to re-ignite a classic derby between the two sides. It saw Solskjaer praise the Leeds United boss, while admitting that while the Peacocks can cause problems for his team, the Red Devils need to do the same if they want to win. He further added that this will be a tough physical battle and one that might be harder than his side believes it is.