Chelsea aren’t ready for a title race because we need time to get stronger, admits Frank Lampard

After an impressive start to the season, despite inconsistent results, it saw many tip Chelsea to be amongst the many sides in the race for the Premier League title. However, despite their good start, things haven’t gone according to plan for the Blues in their last two games with them suffering two consecutive losses for the first time since December 2019. That has many fans and critics alike concerned, especially since it came on the back of a 17-game unbeaten run across all competitions.

However, despite the losses, Chelsea are still only four points behind second-placed Everton although Liverpool sit nine points ahead of them at the top of the table. That has seen Frank Lampard admit that his side aren’t ready to win the league now because they’re still growing and learning as a team especially the younger players. The Chelsea boss further added that the Blues will get stronger as time moves on and they will eventually find their groove.

"Everyone was talking about us going on a great run and we should win the league. Part of my reasoning to dampen that was other teams have probably been together longer and built for longer which builds confidence within the group of players that they can deal with things better in games. Part of where our progression is that where we have some younger players and newer players, and I think as times goes on, they will definitely get stronger in those moments,” Lampard said, reported Goal.

“That’s why you have to take lessons from things like the other night when we lose. Personality is very hard to measure. I just think with a group that has been together for a long time and maybe suffered some tough moments and failures. Liverpool in their period now, they looked like an absolute machine last year, but there would have moments that they would have gone through over those four or so years as a club where they would have looked at themselves."