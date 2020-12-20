Believe that Manchester United have a team capable of winning trophies, claims Marcus Rashford

Despite Manchester United not winning a league title since 2013, Marcus Rashford believes that their current squad has enough mettle to win big trophies going forward. The Red Devils are eight points behind league leaders Liverpool at the moment but do have two games in hand over the Reds.

While they have been knocked out of the Champions League and into the Europa League, Manchester United have been showing signs of improvement under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Their league form has picked up in recent weeks, with the Red Devils unbeaten since a loss to Arsenal on the 1st of November. Since then, the club have won five out of their six games ahead of a derby clash against Leeds United.

A win over the Peacocks and Solskjaer’s side move all the way up to third place, provided results elsewhere go their way. However, they also have a game in hand and it has seen Marcus Rashford admit that the “team that we have now is capable of winning big trophies.” The forward further added that they need that one final push before they can become a great side, especially with the 2020/21 season so "wide open".

“I believe that the team that we have now is capable of winning big trophies. We are not quite there but I feel like we are close. We just need to make that final push to be a team that can win trophies and fight for everything. The league's wide open. Four games ago, everybody was saying 'United are finished.' But then we won three games on the spin,” Rashford told the United Podcast.

The next few games, however, won’t be easy for Solskjaer and his side especially with Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa amongst their next three opponents. Yet Rashford added that Manchester United need to find a way to “block everything out” and just concentrate on the football going forward. He further admitted that a sustained winning run could be key and that’s the gear that United need to find.

“We have to find a way to block everything out and just concentrate on what matters, which is taking it one game at a time and picking up points. We have to go back to spells where it's worked, where we've won 10 or 11 games, and just do it again. Because I believe this year, the team that does that is the team that's going to go on and win the league.

"We have to show that we're ready to step up and be that team that's going to be fighting for the title. We're so close to being the team that we all want to be. But it doesn't matter if you're that close or a million miles away, if you're not there, you're not there. We need to show that we are there and the only way to do that is to do it on the pitch,” he added.