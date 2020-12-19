Schalke 04 sack manager Manuel Baum and begin search for third manager this season
Yesterday at 7:06 PM
Bundesliga giants Schalke 04 have confirmed that they have sacked manager Manuel Baum and have now started the search for their third manager this season. Baum replaced David Wagner in September but the 41-year-old has lasted only ten games but failed to win a single one with four draws.
With Schalke ending the 2019/20 season with sixteen consecutive losses in the Bundesliga, few expected the Royal Blues to keep that record going. However, they’ve done exactly that which saw the club sack David Wagner in September and appoint Manuel Baum to replace him. The 41-year-old did manage to turn things around to a certain extent but the club have confirmed that Baum has now lost his job as well.
This comes ten games after Baum replaced Wagner with him managing four draws during that period although this has been a tough period for Schalke. The club are closing in on Tasmania Berlin's all-time record of 31 matches without a win with financial issues and internal conflicts not helping Schalke’s chance. The club confirmed Baum’s sacking and also revealed that Huub Stevens has been appointed as the interim coach.
“As in the 2018/19 season, the decision to appoint Huub Stevens, who is currently an elected member of the supervisory board, as interim head coach has been made by the board in line with the FC Schalke 04 articles of association. The club will provide further information about who could be appointed as Baum’s successor following next week’s DFB-Pokal match," reads the statement on Schalke's website.
ℹ️ Huub Stevens will take charge as interim #S04 head coach for the last Bundesliga game of the year against @arminia_int as well as the second-round DFB-Pokal game against @ssvulm1846fb. Mike Büskens has been brought in as his assistant coach. pic.twitter.com/AKn1FGoRt5— FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) December 18, 2020
