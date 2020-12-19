Reports | Liverpool looking to make an approach for Yves Bissouma in January

ESPN have reported that Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma is at the top of Liverpool’s shopping list as the Reds look to reinforce their midfield. The 24-year-old has been arguably one of Brighton’s best players this season and the report has indicated that Liverpool believe that the Mali midfielder is the perfect man to replace the outgoing Gini Wijnaldum. The Dutch midfielder’s contract expires at the end of this season and with his future still up in the air, the Reds have started looking at replacements with Bissouma at the top of their shortlist.