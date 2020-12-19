Reports | Liverpool looking to make an approach for Yves Bissouma in January
Yesterday at 8:31 PM
According to ESPN, Liverpool are considering a move for Brighton’s Yves Bissouma although the Reds aren’t the only ones in the race for the 24-year-old. The Mali star signed for the Seagulls in 2018 and has become a key part of Graham Potter’s side with him playing all but one game this season.
Despite an excellent recruitment system and them being a mid-table club, Brighton have managed to keep ahold of their best stars over the last few years. That includes Ben White, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Pascal Gross, Neal Maupay, and a few others with the club rarely forced to sell a player. That has been the case ever since the Seagulls got promoted to the Premier League at the end of the 2016/17 season although things could change in January.
ESPN have reported that Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma is at the top of Liverpool’s shopping list as the Reds look to reinforce their midfield. The 24-year-old has been arguably one of Brighton’s best players this season and the report has indicated that Liverpool believe that the Mali midfielder is the perfect man to replace the outgoing Gini Wijnaldum. The Dutch midfielder’s contract expires at the end of this season and with his future still up in the air, the Reds have started looking at replacements with Bissouma at the top of their shortlist.
However, they aren’t the only ones with Manchester United, Monaco, and a few clubs from Spain also linked with a move for Bissouma in January. But with Brighton valuing the midfielder at £30 million, double what they signed him for, it could put a few clubs off the potential move.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Yves Bissouma
- Graham Potter
- Jurgen Klopp
- Georginio Wijnaldum
- English Premier League
- Ligue 1
- La Liga
- Liverpool Fc
- As Monaco
- Manchester United
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.