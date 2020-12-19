My future is a tough question but it’s all in Liverpool’s hands, admits Mohamed Salah
Yesterday at 6:59 PM
Mohamed Salah has admitted that while he is focused on winning both the Premier League and Champions League with Liverpool, his future is in the hands of the club. The 28-year-old is considered to be one of the best forwards in the world and has been heavily linked with a move away.
Few expected Mohamed Salah to be anything more than an average winger when he first signed for Liverpool but the Egyptian has since proved everyone wrong. Since then, Salah has been a revelation for the Reds and has played a key role in the club’s Premier League and Champions League-winning seasons. However, with great performances comes great interest which has seen some of Europe’s biggest sides look at potential moves for Salah.
That includes Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain with more than a few others looking into the prospect of signing the 28-year-old over the last few years. But in an interview, recently, Salah admitted that while he doesn’t know what will happen in the near future, he is looking to stay and win more trophies with Liverpool. The forward further added that his future is a tough question and that is "in the hands of the club”.
"I think Madrid and Barcelona are two top clubs. Who knows what will happen in the future, but right now I am focused on winning the Premier League and the Champions League with Liverpool again. That's a tough question, but right now I can say that everything is in the hands of the club. Of course, I want to break records here and, I repeat, all the club records, but everything is in the hands of the club,” Salah told Dario AS.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Mohamed Salah
- Jurgen Klopp
- English Premier League
- Champions League
- La Liga
- Liverpool Fc
- Fc Barcelona
- Real Madrid
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.