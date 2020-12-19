Disappointed to miss out on FIFA's Best Coach award but we have new goals, confesses Hansi Flick
Yesterday at 7:02 PM
In light of Jurgen Klopp winning the Best FIFA Men's Coach award, Hansi Flick admitted that while he was disappointed at not winning it, he now has other goals to achieve. The Bayern Munich boss took over mid-season and then still managed to win the treble which includes the Champions League.
When Niko Kovac left Bayern Munich half-way through the 2019/20 season, few expected the Bavarian giants to win the Bundesliga title. That is especially in light of them appointing Hansi Flick with few giving the new Bayern boss a chance. However, things changed by the end of the season as Flick not only lead the club to a Bundesliga title but he has also won the Champions League and the DFB-Pokal to complete a treble.
That had many put him down as the favourite to win the Best FIFA Men's Coach award despite him getting nominated alongside Jurgen Klopp and Marcelo Bielsa. But while Klopp eventually lifted the award, it saw Flick admit that while he was a little disappointed at not winning it but the club and him have new goals now. The Bayern boss further added that he’s proud of both Manuel Neuer and Robert Lewandowski especially after they won their awards.
"Life goes on. Of course, we were a little disappointed last night, which is normal. If you get among the top three, you also want to win. We live in a society of performance, so we also would have liked to win. But everything goes on, we have new goals to attain. Now, this is closed. The team has attained exceptional results,” Flick said, reported Goal
“With Manu [Neuer] and Robert, we have two of the best players. Robert as best footballer and Manu as best goalkeeper, and Joshua Kimmich, Alphonso Davies in the world XI ... Thiago [Alcantara] as well, although he is with Liverpool now, unfortunately. So we can say that this has been an exceptional season for us."
