ISL 2020-21 | We had a fantastic performance tactically against FC Goa, asserts Antonio Lopez Habas

ATK-Mohun Bagan fans would not be elated with the style of football that their team adopted during the game against FC Goa, but will be more than happy to walk away with three points from the fixture. The game could have gone either way, with the ‘Gaurs’ looking dangerous throughout, but it was the mastermind Antonio Lopez Habas which had the last laugh, with Roy Krishna netting the winner from a spot-kick in the 85th minute. The Spanish coach has admitted that they had a fantastic performance tactically, even though their rivals had 73% of the overall possession during the game.