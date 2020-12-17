ISL 2020-21 | We had a fantastic performance tactically against FC Goa, asserts Antonio Lopez Habas

Today at 3:43 PM
ATK-Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas admitted that they had a fantastic performance tactically on Wednesday day evening, even though FC Goa had 73% of the overall possession during the game. The ‘Mariners’ will face a stiff challenge in their next match against Bengaluru FC.
ATK-Mohun Bagan fans would not be elated with the style of football that their team adopted during the game against FC Goa, but will be more than happy to walk away with three points from the fixture. The game could have gone either way, with the ‘Gaurs’ looking dangerous throughout, but it was the mastermind Antonio Lopez Habas which had the last laugh, with Roy Krishna netting the winner from a spot-kick in the 85th minute. The Spanish coach has admitted that they had a fantastic performance tactically, even though their rivals had 73% of the overall possession during the game.
"It was a very difficult match and a very tactical match. The opposition had lots of important players. We had doubts in our last matches needed to play confidently. Tactically, the team had a fantastic performance today," said Antonio Lopez Habas, during the post-match press conference.
With 13 points from six matches, the ‘Mariners’ find themselves at the second position in the league table. But Habas’ men will face a stiff task when they lock horns with Bengaluru FC in four days' time, and the manager is wary of the threat.
"Bengaluru is a very difficult and competitive team. Our players were fantastic and now, we will rest and re-organize, and prepare for the next game. We have to evaluate if any players have injuries and if it is possible for them to recover,” added the Spaniard.
