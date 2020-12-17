ISL 2020-21 | Players are not machines and need rest, admits Juan Ferrando

FC Goa played out an exhausting match against ATK-Mohun Bagan where they maintained 73% of the possession in the game, only to see themselves lose by a solitary goal towards the end. With two games within a span of five days, the players are tired to say the least, coupled with the style of football they play - which demands immense energy throughout. FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando has shown concern for his players due to the cramped schedule, stating that the players are not machines and need rest to recover from injuries.