ISL 2020-21 | Players are not machines and need rest, admits Juan Ferrando

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando has shown concern for his players due to the cramped schedule, stating that the players are not machines and need rest to recover from injuries. The sixth-placed side will be up against Chennaiyin FC in a couple of days' time at the Fatorda Stadium.
FC Goa played out an exhausting match against ATK-Mohun Bagan where they maintained 73% of the possession in the game, only to see themselves lose by a solitary goal towards the end. With two games within a span of five days, the players are tired to say the least, coupled with the style of football they play - which demands immense energy throughout. FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando has shown concern for his players due to the cramped schedule, stating that the players are not machines and need rest to recover from injuries.
"We need more clarity in the last part of the pitch. But this depends on the team. When we have 4-5 days, we have time to work and recover. It's very difficult to prepare for the next game (due to a tight schedule). The players are not machines, they are humans, they have stress. They need time to rest,” said Juan Ferrando, after their loss to ATK-Mohun Bagan.
The Spaniard did not complain much regarding Wednesday’s game, admitting that they played on even terms against a star-studded ATK-Mohun Bagan side. The ‘Gaurs’ will be up against Chennaiyin FC in two days' time at the Fatorda Stadium.
"It's very difficult to talk about opponents. I'm thinking about my team. Of course, everyone knows ATK have incredible players, they are an incredible team. We played11 against 11 at the same level,” explained Ferrando.
