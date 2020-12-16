Reports | Bayern Munich looking to hand Jamal Musiala new deal amidst interest from England

A breakout 2020 has seen Jamal Musiala become the new flavour of the month, with the young English teenager the latest in an already star-studded line to thrive in Germany. With Bayern Munich looking for their next superstar, Musiala’s breakthrough performances over the last few months have seen him become just that. The 17-year-old became Bayern’s youngest ever player in June and then became their youngest ever goal-scorer when he netted his first Bundesliga goal this season.