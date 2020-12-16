Reports | Bayern Munich looking to hand Jamal Musiala new deal amidst interest from England
Today at 7:06 PM
According to the Daily Mail, Bayern Munich are looking to reward Jamal Musiala with a brand new deal amidst serious interest from England after the midfielder’s impressive run of form. The 17-year-old has made fifteen appearances this season for the club and is currently their youngest-ever scorer.
A breakout 2020 has seen Jamal Musiala become the new flavour of the month, with the young English teenager the latest in an already star-studded line to thrive in Germany. With Bayern Munich looking for their next superstar, Musiala’s breakthrough performances over the last few months have seen him become just that. The 17-year-old became Bayern’s youngest ever player in June and then became their youngest ever goal-scorer when he netted his first Bundesliga goal this season.
Things since then have only improved, with Musiala earning his Champions League and DFB Pokal debuts since then. But the teenager’s performances have seen him attract interest from England, especially since he has only eighteen months left on his current contract. However, the Daily Mail has reported that Bayern are looking to cut that off before it happens, with a new contract which includes a lucrative new wage-packet.
The report has indicated that the club are looking to hand the 17-year-old a deal worth more than £100,000-a-week, which would place him amongst Bayern's top earners. The deal also includes a massive extension to reflect just how important Musiala has become for Hansi Flick’s side over the last few months especially, with interest coming from former club Chelsea alongside Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.
