My goal is to bring Everton to the top and that’s what Farhad Moshiri expects, admits Carlo Ancelotti

“My reaction [to the accounts] is that I understand the owner is really attached to the club and really focused on improving this club. This is really important for the club and for all the supporters. The pressure I have is that he has a lot confidence in me. He has trust in me because he signed me and he brought me to Everton. I’m doing it to bring his club to the top. That is my goal and what I promised to him,” Ancelotti said, reported Goal.