My goal is to bring Everton to the top and that’s what Farhad Moshiri expects, admits Carlo Ancelotti
Today at 6:31 PM
Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that he made a promise to Everton’s majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri that he would turn the club into a team that competes with the best. The Toffees enjoyed a great start to the season but results since has seen them drop down the league table to eighth place.
After a five game unbeaten run, Everton then proceeded to lose their next three consecutive games but many put that down to injuries and Richarlison’s suspension. However, even with a large portion of their best players back, results for Carlo Ancelotti’s sides has been inconsistent, to say the least. But despite that, the Toffees sit two points off a Europa League spot and three points behind the Champions League places.
Yet that hasn’t just been Everton’s goal, with Farhad Moshiri spending £400 million into the club so far with the expectation that the club reaches the top. That is exactly why they signed Carlo Ancelotti and the Italian has admitted as much as he revealed that Moshiri signed him to help take the club to the top. The Italian further added that helping the Goodison Park succeed is important to not just the majority shareholder but to the supporters as well
“My reaction [to the accounts] is that I understand the owner is really attached to the club and really focused on improving this club. This is really important for the club and for all the supporters. The pressure I have is that he has a lot confidence in me. He has trust in me because he signed me and he brought me to Everton. I’m doing it to bring his club to the top. That is my goal and what I promised to him,” Ancelotti said, reported Goal.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.