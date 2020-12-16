Manchester United didn’t give me enough time to complete my project, proclaims Jose Mourinho

When Jose Mourinho was appointed at Manchester United , many believed that the Portuguese international was exactly the man the club needed. Especially given Mourinho’s history across Europe, with him winning numerous titles in not just England but Spain, Portugal and even Italy along the way. However, the former Chelsea boss was sacked after just two and a half years in charge of the team and replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Since then, Mourinho has taken over the job at Tottenham and not even a year later, he has taken the North Londoners to the top of the Premier League table. But in a recent interview, Jose Mourinho admitted that Manchester United did not give him enough time to complete the project with him sacked half-way through. The Spurs boss further added that his previous experiences saw him manage clubs that didn’t need too “much time to reach success” but United did.

"In a certain period of my career, with a profile of club I was getting in hands, we didn’t need as much time to reach success. We did it at Porto, Inter, Real [Madrid], Chelsea, both times, we did it without that need of that longevity and also my desire to try different things and my crazy desire to go to many countries, and to try to win it, and try to get different experiences in many different countries, was perfect because was about winning, and good bye, and let’s try another thing," Mourinho said, reported Goal.

"The first club where I felt I need time and time was not given was at Manchester United, because I felt that I left at the middle of the process, but I learn very early to respect decisions, which I did at United. We did what we did, we did what was possible to do, and we move on. I am happy, they are happy, and we have a great relation, which is something I am very proud always to say, when I leave clubs, I keep very good relationship with everybody, and United is one more example of that."