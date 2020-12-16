Karim Benzema isn’t a pure number nine but he is the best, admits Zinedine Zidane

Few players have been as consistent as Karim Benzema for Real Madrid ever since the Frenchman signed for the Los Blancos from Olympique Lyon. However, while the 32-year-old has had his ups and downs over the last few years, his form in front of goal has rarely disappeared, with the Frenchman more often than not bailing Real Madrid out. That has been the case this season as well with Benzema playing a key role in their Champions League and league outings.