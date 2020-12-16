ISL 2020-21 | Odisha FC have quality and mental strength to win matches, claims Carles Cuadrat

Today at 8:01 PM
Carles Cuadrat stated that Odisha FC possesses the quality and mental strength to win games even though they have failed to collect all three points in any of their matches so far. Fourth-placed Bengaluru FC will lock horns with Odisha FC at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolin, on Thursday evening.
Bengaluru FC might not have made a great start or as they would have pictured, but with no losses and nine points in their kitty, head coach Carles Cuadrat is not having sleepless nights. As far as the immediate future is concerned, ‘The Blues’ will be up against a struggling Odisha FC side - which will provide them with the chance to collect their third win of the season. In spite of that, the Spanish coach is not taking the game lightly, stating that Odisha FC have the quality and mental strength to win games even though they have failed to register full points in any of their matches so far.
“For sure teams like Odisha are very dangerous. We are all conscious of that. We know that they have been fighting for the points, it was not happening until now but one of these days they will win a game because they have the quality for that. They have a good coach (Stuart Baxter), good players and so it has to happen,” said Carles Cudrat, during the pre-match press conference.
“We saw Diego Mauricio scoring wonderful goals against Jamshedpur. He was also very important for the team when they were losing and they came back from being two goals down, that shows they have mental strength. They also have two powerful central defenders with a lot of experience. I especially like Cole Alexander,” added the manager.
Carles Cuadrat lauded the efforts of winger Udanta Singh, stating his importance in breaking the defensive line of other teams. At the same time, he also explained how vital it is to have players like Cleiton (Silva) and Suresh (Wangjam) to maintain balance in the team.
“Udanta is a very valuable player for us. He is from the national team, he has good pace and it is important to have players with good pace because they break the defensive line of the other team. But at the same time, I have to try to get a balanced team and I think that now Cleiton (Silva) playing on the right and Suresh helping us in the center of the pitch, we have a good balance in the team,” explained Cuadrat.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Carles Cuadrat
- Udanta Singh
- Diego Mauricio
- Cleiton Silva
- Isl 2020 21
- Indian Super League
- Odisha Fc
- Bengaluru Fc
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.