ISL 2020-21 | Odisha FC have quality and mental strength to win matches, claims Carles Cuadrat

Bengaluru FC might not have made a great start or as they would have pictured, but with no losses and nine points in their kitty, head coach Carles Cuadrat is not having sleepless nights. As far as the immediate future is concerned, ‘The Blues’ will be up against a struggling Odisha FC side - which will provide them with the chance to collect their third win of the season. In spite of that, the Spanish coach is not taking the game lightly, stating that Odisha FC have the quality and mental strength to win games even though they have failed to register full points in any of their matches so far.