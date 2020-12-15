Reports | Lionel Messi yet to be contacted by any club over potential move away from Barcelona
Today at 7:47 PM
According to Goal, Lionel Messi is yet to be contacted by any club over a potential pre-contract move or even a January transfer despite the rumours. The 33-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away this season, especially since he has only one year left on his current contract at Barcelona.
Lionel Messi’s future has been one of the most talked about things in football this season, with the Argentine yet to sign a new contract at Barcelona. That has seen him linked with nearly every top club in Europe although so far, no move has materialized. Yet reports have indicated that the Argentine has been contacted by Manchester City, PSG and a few other sides especially as he enters the final seven months of his current contract.
But Goal has reported that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner has not been contacted by any club so far despite serious interest from outside Spain. The report has indicated that while Messi will be free to speak to clubs outside Spain, the word from inside the Messi camp is that patience will be key. That is especially with his agent, and father, Jorge not looking to enter into any discussions, with the duo not looking to make any hasty decisions on the forward's future.
That could be because reports have indicated that Messi is waiting for the presidential elections at Barcelona to take place before he decides his future. However, while many within the La Liga giants are eager to see the Argentine re-sign, and potential end his career at the Camp Nou, there have been no talks over a brand new deal for their club captain.
