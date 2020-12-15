Reports | Lionel Messi yet to be contacted by any club over potential move away from Barcelona

But Goal has reported that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner has not been contacted by any club so far despite serious interest from outside Spain. The report has indicated that while Messi will be free to speak to clubs outside Spain, the word from inside the Messi camp is that patience will be key. That is especially with his agent, and father, Jorge not looking to enter into any discussions, with the duo not looking to make any hasty decisions on the forward's future.